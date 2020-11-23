Dunn, Eileen Linda
(Eileen) Linda Lockwood Dunn of Branford, died Thursday November 19, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late John W. Dunn. Linda was born January 18, 1941 in Bronxville, NY, daughter of the late Jerome and Katherine Clute Lockwood. She was raised in Stamford and Bridgeport Connecticut, the latter where she met her future husband. She was the owner and operator of her home family day care center at her home in East Haven until retiring in 2000. She then moved to Branford. Linda enjoyed antiquing and tag sales a great deal and made many friends in her weekend bargain travels. Linda loved her summer family vacations to Cape Cod, Maine, and New Hampshire. She is survived by her son John "Jack" (Sinead) Dunn of Hull, MA; grandchildren, Aodhan Dunn of Hull, Lauren Dunn (Ryland Bennett) of Somerville, MA, and Tyler Dunn of Branford; and her brothers, William, and Jerome "Butch" Lockwood, and her very special friends Marsha & Edd Ley, and extended family in New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her brothers, John, and Peter Lockwood.
Relatives and friends may call at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service at noon, followed by a graveside service in St. John Cemetery, Darien at 1:30 p.m. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com
