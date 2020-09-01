1/1
Eileen Mary Therese Collins
Collins, Eileen Mary Therese
Eileen Mary Therese Collins died peacefully on August 30, 2020 on the day of the Sun! Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Mary O'Sullivan Collins and her brother Pat. Eileen is survived by her sister, Peg, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Prior to retirement, Eileen thoroughly enjoyed being the parish secretary and bookkeeper. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday morning at 11:00 in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
