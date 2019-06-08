Services Celentano Funeral Home 424 Elm Street New Haven , CT 06511 203-865-1234 Resources More Obituaries for Eileen Perillo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eileen Perillo

Obituary Condolences Flowers Perillo, Eileen

Perillo, Eileen, 74, devoted mother, loving wife, cherished grandmother, and loyal friend died on June 6, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, surrounded by the comfort and grace of her family. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late James E. Perillo. Eileen was born February 13, 1945 in Brockton, Massachusetts; she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Helen T. (O'Brien) McCarthy. Eileen graduated from East Bridgewater High School in 1963 and Bridgewater State University in 1967, with a bachelor's degree in education. Following college, Eileen moved to Connecticut to work as a physical education teacher at West Haven High School. It was this career move that led her to meet her husband of 45 years, Jim, who was also a teacher at West Haven High School. The newlywed couple enjoyed four years of teaching together and chaperoning numerous high school proms. In 1971, Eileen began her most important and successful job, when she became a mother. During her years raising children, the family spent many summer days at Owenego Beach Club in Branford with summer vacations in Falmouth and Plymouth, Massachusetts. Eileen was a member of the Rudy's softball team and could often be found on the field, demonstrating her athletic prowess, or at Rudy's post-game, with her children in tow, celebrating with her teammates. After her children went off to college, Eileen went back to work. She worked at Albertus Magnus College for 20 years. Through hard work and dedication, she rose from a receptionist in the Admissions Office to Registrar, until her retirement in 2011. In retirement, Eileen enjoyed morning walks and monthly book club meetings with her close group of loyal friends. The Women of Westville (WOWs) graced Eileen with unrelenting support and love and rallied around their friend with weekly dinners, trips to treatment, endless snacks, and acts of kindness deserving of a truly loyal and caring friend. Although retired, Eileen's family enjoyed the benefits of her semi-professional photography career including: thank you cards, photo magnets, and the annual family desk calendar. When her granddaughters were visiting, you could find her in the basement playing family or school, out in the backyard, crafting at the kitchen table or recovering from the latest family dance party. Eileen's strength and determination never went unnoticed by her granddaughters; they fiercely loved their Gigu/Grammie and will carry on her legacy through their tenacity, kindness and love of a good bargain. Eileen is survived by two sons, Chris and wife Sarah, of Simsbury, Darren and wife Emily, of Guilford, and daughter Beth of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by two brothers, Robert E. McCarthy and wife Roberta, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Michael J. McCarthy and wife Rosemary, of Stevensville, Maryland, and a sister, Mary A. McCarthy, of Watertown, Massachusetts. Proud Gigu to Parker Eileen, Cameron Anne, and Sawyer Eliza and proud Grammie to Shay Elizabeth and Quinn Alice. They will miss her annual Easter egg hunts, outings to the Shubert, homemade cards, and family dinners. Eileen also leaves behind many in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends, too numerous to list but not forgotten. Friends may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm Street, New Haven Monday from 4 to 7pm and are invited to attend a 10am Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aedan's Church, 112 Fountain Street, New Haven on Tuesday. Interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the James & Eileen Perillo Education Fund at The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, 70 Audubon Street, New Haven, CT 06510. Online gifts at www.cfgnh.org/perillo. Published in The New Haven Register from June 9 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries