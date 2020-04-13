|
Shea, Eileen "I"
Eileen "I" Shea, 95, of Hamden, formerly of New Haven for many years, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in New Haven on April 6, 1925, daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Kelly Shea. Eileen had worked at Acme Wire and later for Shick Safety Razor for over 35 years until her retirement. She was an active member of the Allingtown Senior Center, West Haven where she loved to play bingo. Eileen enjoyed coloring especially watercolors and painting pictures. Devoted to her religion, she was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Church, West Haven for many years, but most of all Eileen enjoyed being with her family who she loved unconditionally. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Predeceased by her brother, William Shea and sisters, Helen Paecht, Estella Ermer, Rita Shea, Mary McMinn and Margaret (Peggy) Berg.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020