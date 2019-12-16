|
|
Welter, Eileen
Eileen Carlson Welter, 85, of Hamden, loving wife of 51 years to the late Bruce Welter, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. Born in New Haven on October 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Nellie and Harold Carlson; she is survived by her daughter Ellen Welter Wright and her husband Theodore of Cheshire, son Bruce Welter Jr. of Hamden, and seven loving grandchildren. Besides her husband Bruce, she was predeceased by her brothers, John and Carl Carlson. Eileen was employed by SNET prior to her marriage to Bruce, and later became a Certified Nurse's Aide at Arden House in Hamden. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, listening to music, especially Elvis Presley, casino trips, and spending time with her grandchildren.
A service celebrating Eileen's life will be held on Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m. in BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. Friends may visit with her family from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To see Eileen's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019