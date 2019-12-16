New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Welter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Welter


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Welter Obituary
Welter, Eileen
Eileen Carlson Welter, 85, of Hamden, loving wife of 51 years to the late Bruce Welter, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. Born in New Haven on October 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Nellie and Harold Carlson; she is survived by her daughter Ellen Welter Wright and her husband Theodore of Cheshire, son Bruce Welter Jr. of Hamden, and seven loving grandchildren. Besides her husband Bruce, she was predeceased by her brothers, John and Carl Carlson. Eileen was employed by SNET prior to her marriage to Bruce, and later became a Certified Nurse's Aide at Arden House in Hamden. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, listening to music, especially Elvis Presley, casino trips, and spending time with her grandchildren.
A service celebrating Eileen's life will be held on Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m. in BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. Friends may visit with her family from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To see Eileen's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -