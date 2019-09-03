|
Pleines, Eileen Z.
Eileen Z. Pleines, age 90, passed away at her home on September 1, 2019. Born in West Haven, CT on July 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Sophie (Prydol) Ziemins. Eileen was the widow of John (Jack) S. Pleines. She is survived by her daughters, Tracy C. Pleines of Rockland, Maine, Kirby P. Coitrone of Hamden and Lynly S. Pleines of East Haven and her granddaughters Karadan and Betheny Coitrone. A resident of Hamden most of her life, she was retired after many years of employment at Southern New England Telephone Co. Eileen was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She always had a love of the beach and enjoyed to travel, often to our local casinos.
Friends may visit with her family on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden prior to her Prayer Service which will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hamden. To send a condolence to her family, please see her obituary at:
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019