Shumway, E.J.
E.J. Shumway passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 in Calabasas, California, where she lived near her two daughters, Mimi Fleischman and Burr Leonard. E.J. was born Emma Jean Clifton on February 9, 1927 in Troy, Alabama. Her father John Berry Clifton was a contractor and her mother Julia Norton Clifton was a schoolteacher and principal. E.J. spent her childhood in Atlanta, GA where she attended The Washington Seminary, an all-girls prep school that gave her many happy memories. She attended the University of Miami, and in 1946 married George Leonard. In the early 1950's she and George moved to New Canaan, Connecticut, where she settled down as a homemaker while her husband commuted to New York City for his job as an Editor of Look Magazine. In 1957, the marriage ended in divorce, and in 1960, she married Floyd Mallory Shumway, with whom she had a happy 37-year-long marriage. For the marriage's first 20 years, E.J. and Floyd lived in New York City where E.J. graduated from the New York School of Design. In 1979, the couple moved to New Haven, CT where Floyd was the President of the New Haven Historical Society and taught at Yale University. During her years in New Haven, E.J. became one of the city's top realtors as well as a member of the Garden Club of New Haven, The Lawn Club, and Center Church on the Green. In addition to Burr and Mimi, E.J. is survived by Floyd's children Jean Shumway Warner and Peter Mallory Shumway and five grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at the Grove St. Cemetery next to her husband Floyd on Friday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019