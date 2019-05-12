Tscholl, Ekkehard

Dr. Ekkehard J. H. Tscholl, born in Wiesberg, Tirol, Austria on July 25, 1933, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family, in Branford, Connecticut on May 9, 2019.

The son of Ekkehard Tscholl and Theresa Hager Tscholl, Ekkehard grew up in Wiesberg with his brother Sigurd and sisters Erika and Heidi. He attended school in nearby Landeck. Ekkehard received a Masters degree from Technische Hochschule in Vienna, Austria, and his PhD in Physics from Utrecht University, Netherlands. He worked for Philips Company in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

On April 21, 1965, Ekkehard married his sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Kornelia ("Nelly") Keszler in Meran, Südtirol. In 1967, Ekkehard and Nelly (family physician and cardiologist Dr. Kornelia Keszler) moved to Connecticut and then on to Madison, where they raised their two daughters, Andrea and Maria.

Ekkehard worked in research at Yale University and was subsequently offered a Professorship in Physics at the University of New Haven, where he taught for several years. Ekkehard later rejoined Philips North America. Ekkehard loved classical music and was an avid skier, making frequent trips to Austria in the winter to ski and visit family. He and Nelly were longtime members of the Madison Beach Club, where Ekkehard enjoyed tennis and summers with his many friends and large extended family. In later years, Ekkehard and Nelly could often be seen at the beach club holding hands and speaking softly to one another. Ekkehard was known for his service to others. He was a member of the Madison Lions Club for many years and served as its President in 1992-1993. He continued to care for his aging mother-in-law, Kornelia Keszler, in his home long after he himself had taken ill.

Ekkehard's laugh, quieter as time went on but no less robust for that, brought great joy to those around him. He is survived by his wife, Nelly, his daughter Andrea Boren, her husband Bryant and their children Alexandra, Maximilian, Olivia, Margaret Neubauer, Bryant Boren III, Laura Culp, and their families, his daughter Maria Tscholl and Ray Bazzano and their children Christopher, Christian, and Casey, his sister Erika, and his sister Heidi Bodner, her husband Helmut, and their children Thomas, Hannes, and Stefanie and their families, brother-in-law Charles Keszler, his wife Janet, his nieces and nephews Kimberly Pinson, Chuck Keszler and Tom Keszler, and their families.

Funeral services will be held directly in Saint Margaret's Catholic Church in Madison, Connecticut, on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 13, 2019