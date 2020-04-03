|
Hernandez, Ela
Ela Rivero Hernandez passed peacefully at her home in East Haven on April 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. Ela was born on November 29,1930, to the late Manuel and Eloísa Rivero of Placetas, Cuba.
On December 25, 1952 she married the love of her life, Horacio Manuel Hernandez. The two of them immigrated to the United States in 1958 and 1959, respectively. Through the years, they lived and worked in New York, New Jersey and settled in Hamden, Connecticut. Together they raised three children Horacio Manuel Hernandez Lt.Col. USMC (Connie), Maria Eloísa Brereton (Daniel), and Hamlet Michael Hernandez Lt.Col. USMC (Sara).
Blessed with nine grandchildren, Horacio Mark Hernandez (Julia), Carolyn Marie VanDaventer (Dave), Catherine Dineen Hernandez (predeceased), Hamilton Michael Hernandez, Kathyrn Marie Brereton, John Horacio Brereton, Rachel Claire Hernandez, Richard Hamlet Hernandez, and Garrity Anne Karr (Anthony) and seven great-grandchildren, Mac, Eli, Ben, and Ada VanDavender and Kennedy, Regan, and Lucy Karr. She was predeceased by her sisters, Josefa Rivero, Angelita Rivero, Mariposa Rivero and her brother Luis Rivero of Placetas and survived by a sister, Margo Rivero, of Havana, Cuba and sisters-in-law, Dignorah Rodriguez and Juanita Mora of Florida and Yolanda Hernandez of New Jersey. She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews in New Jersey, Texas, California, Florida, and Cuba.
Ela retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Social Services after 25 years of devoted service. A natural helper and a social butterfly, Ela dedicated her entire life to helping her family live a happy life and enjoying the company of relatives and friends. She was known as a wonderful cook, often entertaining in her home at 113 Bradley Ave., Hamden or 115 Allison Way in East Haven. Traveling the United States, she was especially fond of our Nation's National Parks. Ela and Papi traveled extensively to Spain, France, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Brazil, and Africa.
Ela was widowed in May 2018 when her beloved "Papi" passed. She leaves a legacy of kindness, compassion, a can-do-attitude and making people feel loved. Her family and friends will deeply miss her and we all rejoice knowing that a one-of-a-kind couple is reunited in eternal peace and love. The Hernandez family would like to thank Ela's personal aides and her Hospice team for the loving care they provided to her.
Services and Burial are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020