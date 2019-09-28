New Haven Register Obituaries
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
More Obituaries for Elaine Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Banks


1952 - 2019
Banks, Elaine
Elaine Banks, 67 of Guilford formerly of East Haven passed away September 27, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Beloved sister of Wayne Banks and his wife Joan of Guilford. Elaine was born in New Haven June 26, 1952 a daughter of the late Amos and Dolores Ardito Banks. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Vanessa Ouellette and a brother, Henry Banks. Prior to her retirement Elaine worked for the former Teletrack in New Haven for 10 years.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Tuesday morning at 11:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza Suite 1803, East Hartford, CT 06108. Sign Elaine's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019
