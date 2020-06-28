Elaine Barbary Festa
Festa, Elaine Barbary
Elaine passed away June 18, 2020, at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband, Edward, and her children David (Suzanne) and Sharon (Louis Secki). Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scoliosis Research Society, www.srs.org

Published in Shoreline Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
