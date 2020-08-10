Elaine Capecelatro

CAPECELATRO, ELAINE
Elaine Scialla Capecelatro died at her home in Orange on August 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ralph E. Capecelatro, the nine term First Selectman of the Town of Orange as well as the Chairman Republican State Central Committee. Mrs. Capecelatro was born on January 30, 1922, the daughter of the late Leopoldo Scialla and Marianna Maffeo Scialla of New Haven. She graduated from Hillhouse High School and then from the Hospital of Saint Raphael School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Elaine was a member of the Hospital of St. Raphael Alumnae Association and a parishioner of the Church of the Holy Infant in Orange where she served as an officer of the Holy Infant Women's Guild and the Catholic Counsel of Women. She was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts of America and a member American Legion Auxiliary Post 127 in Orange, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, the Orange Historical Society, Friends of the Case Memorial Library, and the Lioness Club of New Haven. Elaine played an active role in politics and helped found and served for 20 years as Chairman of the Orange Women's Republican Club and was an active and tireless volunteer for the Orange Republican Town Committee. She campaigned actively with Ralph in his run for State Comptroller in 1978 and was thrilled to attend two Republican National Conventions as well as the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan where she had the honor of being introduced to the President. Elaine received the Lifetime Service Award from the Orange Republican Town Committee as well as the Orange Living Treasures Award in 2017. She was an avid reader, gardener and a legendary chef. Her favorite place in the world was her cottage on the shore in East Haven where she spent her summers with dear friends and family for the past 35 years. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Jane C. Bove, and is survived by her son, Mark Capecelatro and his wife, Jane; their children, Christopher and his wife, Michelle, Kate and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren John Beals and Claire Eagan, as well as her son-in-law, Charles Bove. She also survived by her son, Thomas and his wife, Carol; their children, Kimberly, Linsey and T.J. and her great-grandchildren Hunter, Emilia and Lauren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday morning, August 13th at 11:00 in the Church of the Holy Infant, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange (masks and social distancing required) and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. There will be no visiting hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Girl Scouts of Connecticut designating their campership program. On line donations can be made at www.gsofct.org
or by mail to 340 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com