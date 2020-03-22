|
|
Dworkin, Elaine
The Wall
By Elaine Dworkin
Oh wall that's lived
through ancient days…
And been restored for now.
A talk with you is my wish today...
Please guide me toward what to say!
I'm supposed to wedge within your cracks
my wishes for life to come....
My dreams...my strivings….crys...and prayers...
All that I think this day.
How can I wish for more than I have?
How can I pray for more?
I'm trying to put it simply…
A universal prayer...
A world of understanding….
Where children can live and share.
I ask not for a future of sunshine...
For that's an impossible dream.
But merely a balance of good and bad...
A balance of right and wrong…
A balance of my way and your way…
To make this universe strong!
And so with this prayer
I'll fold my thoughts.
Tucking them safely away.
Being happy to have what's
already been said...
Being grateful for what has come forth.
Being humble for that
Which I presently have….
And for that which
I want even more!
Elaine (Lubitz) Dworkin, 91, of Milford and formerly of Woodbridge, devoted wife of 55 years to the late Dr. Joseph Dworkin, died at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in New Haven, Feb. 7, 1929, Elaine was the daughter of the late Jesse and Lillian (Yudkin) Lubitz. Beloved mother of Arlene Kaye (Ken) of Bethany, Dr. Jay Dworkin (Heidi Gold) of Milford, and Steven Dworkin (Marcy) of Newton, Ma. Dear Sister of the late Buddy Lubitz. Cherished grandmother of Allison (Aj), Melissa (Ben), Aviva, Olivia, Robert, Samantha, Stephanie, Michael and Daniel. Treasured great-grandmother of Barrett, Elle, Jack and Ryan.
Due to the current world crisis services will be private. A service of celebration will be scheduled at a future date. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Ben Haven Children's Behavioral Services and the New Haven Jewish Foundation to be directed for art education. A Private Period of Mourning will be observed. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 23, 2020