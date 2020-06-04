Florio, Elaine
Elaine Florio, 77, (formerly of Hamden, CT) passed away peacefully in her home June 3, 2020 with her husband Robert Florio by her side in Bluffton, South Carolina. Elaine was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Mary and Joseph D'Addio on February 26, 1943. She was the youngest sibling to her sister Beverly Miscio who preceded her in death in 2017 at the age of 80.
On October 5, 1963 she married the love of her life, Robert Florio and started their 56 years of unconditional love. Elaine was a dedicated wife and mother who worked from home and helped Robert run Florio's Pool, a family business. But she especially loved her role as Nanny. Elaine treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment she spent with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made everyone around her feel so loved.
Elaine is survived by her husband Robert Florio; sister-in-law, Alberta Hemstock; her three daughter's Robin (Robert) Sweeney, Heather Abati, and Leigh (Steven) DiCarlo and grandchildren, Ryan Sweeney, Jordan (Mike) Ficocelli, Tyler Sweeney, Macey DiCarlo, Chase DiCarlo, Benjamin Abati and Hailey Abati. She was predeceased by her grandchildren Matthew and Alexandra Abati.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Love Yours" foundation in memory of Elaine's grandson Matthew Abati. "Love Yours" provides health and wellness opportunities to children and young adults with disabilities. Donations can be made at http://loveyoursct.org
A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can celebrate a life well lived & loved.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 4, 2020.