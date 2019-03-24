Brainerd, Elaine Frances Brown

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Elaine Frances Brown Brainerd, 84, longtime resident of Stony Creek, Branford passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. Beloved wife of Peter T. Brainerd.

Mrs. Brainerd was born in Old Town, Maine on April 25, 1934, daughter of the late Herbert Brown and Cora (Michaud) Brown. She is survived by a sister, Carolyn Teague, and her four children, Alicia Snyder, Lauren Benton, Stuart (Lynn) Brainerd, Patricia (Mark) Troidle, and six grandchildren, Jennifer Goudy, Alexandra Baggett, Melissa Benton, Jamie Troidle, Bo-Yun and Lucas Brainerd, along with two great-grandchildren, Jenson and Charlotte Goudy. Predeceased by her older sister, Charlene Spruce. Elaine graduated from Old Town High School as Valedictorian and received a full scholarship to Salem School of Nursing. She met Peter, the love of her life, on a blind date in Boston. They soon married in December 1955 and lived in England for 4 years. They came back to settle in Stony Creek where she was the organist and choir director for St. Therese Church for many years. In 1967, she went to work for Branford High School, establishing the Nursing Program for students where she inspired many to pursue a career in Health Care. Elaine received her Bachelor's Degree from Southern Connecticut State University in 1975 and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Fairfield University, then continued on to work on her Doctorate at UCONN. After leaving her teaching position, Elaine worked for the State of CT Education Association and developed a School Nurse Emergency Care Protocol for the state of CT that was also adopted nationwide. She then worked for the American Nurses Association in conjunction with the CDC in Washington, D.C. After retirement, she stayed active by volunteering at the Homemaker's Thrift Shop in Branford. Elaine enjoyed traveling with her family and tending her gardens. Friends are invited to Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Mar 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Rd., Branford. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Wishes, Inc., P.O. Box 391 Oakville, CT 06779; specialwishes.givingfuel.com or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; stjude.org/donate. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To leave a message of condolences or memory, please visit www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019