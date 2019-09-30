|
|
Klein, Elaine
Elaine C Klein, 77, of Interlachen, FL beloved wife of Harry Klein passed away peacefully on Friday Sept. 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving children and husband. Born in Bridgeport, CT on June 12,1942 she was the daughter of Harry and Florence Kunesch and sister to Drew Hanson. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, mother-in law, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was known as the "crafty lady" crochet and knitting things for others made her very happy. She also enjoyed cooking and being surrounded by the people she loved. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. She had a big heart and always left a lasting impression to all that crossed her path. When her kids were young she participated in their school activities and volunteered to be "team mom" for the baseball team. This continued as she was a board member for the Interlachen Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to her beloved husband Harry of 34 years, she was the loving mother of her three children, Diane Cortina Lengyel and her husband Paul, Denise Cortina Fiorella, Benedetto Cortina Jr and his wife Wendy; Step son, Kenneth Klein and his wife Gail. Grandmother to Michael, Cynthia, Victoria, Anthony, Elizabeth, Abigail, Justin and great-grandmother to Selina and
Sofia.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019 2pm at Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home 1230 Hwy 20 W. Interlachen, Fl 32148. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring in Connecticut. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Elaine's Book of Memories page
at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 1, 2019