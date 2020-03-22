|
Vigliotti, Elaine M.
Elaine M. Vigliotti of Woodbridge died peacefully on March 21, 2020 at The Linden. She was the wife of the late Joseph V. Vigliotti. Elaine was born in New Haven on October 6, 1927 to the late Thomas and Mary Oneto Mullaney. She was a member of the Cadet Nurses Corp. during WWII which gave her the opportunity to attend the St. Raphael School of Nursing and graduate in 1948. She began her nursing career in private practice at the office of Dr. Norman Smith in Westville and after 9 years she went to the Hospital of St. Raphael where she provided compassionate care to her patients and was a mentor and confidante to her co-workers for the next 44 years until she retireed. Elaine was incredibly kind. She was a great friend, the foundation of her family and selfless when it came to others. She was very musically inclined and loved music and dancing. Elaine was the loving and devoted mother to Janice (Robert) Bryden and John (Elizabeth) Vigliotti, Gramma to Jocelyn, Adrienne, Cameron, Mackenzie, Lindsay, Meredith and Natalie and "GG" to Atticus, Ophelia and Lyla Mae. She was predeceased by her sisters Alice Granfield and Ethel Moore.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning in St. Lawrence Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Share a memory and sign Elaine's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 23, 2020