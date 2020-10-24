Elaine Rausch

Rausch, Elaine
Elaine Marguerite Rausch, of Woodbridge, Connecticut, died peacefully on October 19th. She was born on December 3rd, 1925, in New Haven, to the late René Benoit and Elizabeth Lindenmeier Benoit and was predeceased by sister Joyce Riccio. Elaine was the loving and devoted wife of sixty-three years to the late Frank P. Rausch, Jr., and beloved mother to Elaine-Joyce Hale of Higganum, Frank P. Rausch III of Killingworth (Meta), Renée Rausch of Seymour, and Elizabeth Rausch of Tampa, FL. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, including her 6 grandchildren Virginia Whittle, Paul Hale, Alicia Smith, Brandon Rausch, John Chubet and Emily Chubet, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brother-in-law Richard G. Rausch Sr (Erma) as well as many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed camping, birding, and all holidays, of which Christmas eve festivities ranked at the top. There were prayers, carols, and individual family skits; then came presents. Fun was had by all. She regularly attended recitals and sporting events supporting and cheering-on her family. Elaine loved to sing, and until recent years her beautiful soprano voice rang out on Sunday mornings at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Woodbridge. In years gone by she was an active member of Sweet Adelines lending her clear tenor harmonies to several quartets, including The Family Four with her mother Elizabeth, late aunt Adele Sause, and late sister Joyce Riccio. She loved square dancing with her husband, playing card games, gardening in the summer and reading or doing jigsaw puzzles on cold winter days. Elaine's bright smile, ringing laugh and outgoing personality made an impression on everyone she met, and will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
The family plans to hold a celebration of Elaine's life, in the spring. Donations in her memory can be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
