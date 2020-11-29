1/1
Elaine Rivard Rappa
1932 - 2020
Rappa, Elaine Rivard
Elaine Rivard Rappa, 88, of East Haven passed away November 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Rappa, Sr. Loving mother of Linda (Charles) Ambrogio of East Haven and Robert A. (Deborah) Rappa, Jr. of Woodbridge. Sister of Ronald (Ela) Rivard of East Haven. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Elaine was born in New Haven on May 24, 1932 a daughter of the late Lionel Irving and Helen Gladys Bomster Rivard. Prior to her retirement she was a Special Education Tutor for the East Haven Board of Education for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery in Hamden. There will be NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to the CT Food Bank at www.ctfoodbank.org or Tunnel to Towers at www.tunneltotowers.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Elaine's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
