Stock, Elaine

Elaine was born and educated in New Haven, Connecticut. She resided in New Haven with her husband Mac until October 2013 when they moved to San Ramon, CA to live with her daughter Linda and partner Steve. Elaine enjoyed painting, clothing design, travel, golf and especially spending time with family and close friends. Elaine had an infectious smile, an incredible sense of humor and a caring soul. She was beloved by all that knew her well.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 72 years, Maxwell (Mac) Stock and children Robert Stock (Ann) of Nantucket and Linda Chiarelli (partner Steve Cohen) of San Ramon, grandchildren Courtney Stock (Tim Callanan), Ryan Chiarelli (Mercilie), Jeff Chiarelli and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service celebrating Elaine's life was held at Gan Shalom cemetery in Briones, CA on June 4, 2019 where everyone joined in reciting her favorite saying "Love Many, Trust Few, Always Paddle Your Own Canoe." She will be truly missed. Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019