Weaver, Elaine

Elaine S. Weaver, 90 of Madison passed away May 27, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital with her family at her side. She was born April 15, 1929 daughter of Michael and Mary Savage. She is survived by her husband Andrew of 62 years, sister Jean Harris of FL, daughters Nancy Bastian (Robert) of Madison and Jeanne Mueller (Keith) of Killingworth, three grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Elm City Club, the National Garden Club and the Madison Garden club for over fifty years. She and her husband founded Northeast Steel Corporation of Bristol, CT, Akron, OH and Grand Prairie, TX. She was vice president and secretary and made many overseas visits to suppliers and customers mostly in Europe. She was a Sunday school teacher and deaconess of the First congregation Church in Madison.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Chapel of the First Congregational Church, Madison on Saturday, June 1 at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Forgotten Felines, 153 Horse Hill Rd., Westbrook, CT 06498. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2019