Levine, Elana
Elana (Pollack) Levine, age 75, died in her home on Wednesday, October 16th. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she lived in Guilford for the past 50 years in a home she created with her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) Levine, M.D. She spent much of her life caring for others: her three children, Sara, Joshua and Deborah; a menagerie of animals and plants; and, later on, her adoring grandchildren, Bela, Dorothy, Sophie, Ziah and Lija. She worked as a nurse when she was young and later on applied her skills and drive to nurture to her work for La Leche League and as a puppy raiser coordinator for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Elana's humor, down-to-earth nature, and fierce loyalty to those she loved will be remembered and missed by many.
Published in Shoreline Times on Nov. 1, 2019