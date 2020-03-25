Home

Elbert Troy Huckaby, 54, son of Elbert T. and Elouise Huckaby, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Troy leaves to mourn his loss by his daughter Olivia Marie Huckaby and his son Miles Huckaby; also his two most admiring and closest people in his life, his brothers Martin Luther Huckaby (Robin) and Malcolm Job Huckaby (Pamela); nephew Ryan Huckaby; nieces Theresa Elouise "Tess" Huckaby, Alexa Grace Huckaby; nephews Jacob Troy "JT" Huckaby and Austin Huckaby and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A private celebration of life was held by his family. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Troy's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2020
