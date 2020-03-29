|
|
Staggers , Elder Minnie
Elder Minnie L. Staggers, 43, of Mead St. in New Haven, CT passed on March 19, 2020. She was born on July 26,1944 in Kingstree, SC. She was survived by her husband Robert Staggers and children Queenie, Michael, Sylvia Ramos (Santos) and Yvonne. She was predeceased by her son Roberts Staggers Jr. and parents Willie and Rosa Lee James. A wake will be held Wed. April 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Staggers family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 30, 2020