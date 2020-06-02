Bernstein, Eldon H
Eldon H. Bernstein, longtime resident of Woodbridge, CT; professor emeritus at the College of Business and Management at Lynn University (Boca Raton, FL); proud Rotarian; fierce supporter of UConn women's basketball; frustratingly successful in-pen completer of The New York Times crossword puzzles (including Sundays); unapologetic gourmand of Ernie's and Sally's pizza; and lover of a great rental-car deal, died in the early morning hours of May 31, 2020, in Delray Beach, FL. The cause was lymphoma. Dr. Bernstein, who was born in New Haven on August 9, 1935, to Lawrence and Bessie Bernstein, graduated from Hillhouse High School and the University of Connecticut (B.A., M.B.A., and Ph.D.). A midlife career change took him from sales work to his true passion—teaching business strategy. That switch, which led to many happy and busy years commuting by air between his home in Woodbridge and his teaching positions in Florida, allowed him to recognize his second passion—avidly collecting Delta frequent flyer miles. Dr. Bernstein is survived by his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Judith G. Bernstein; his three incredible children and their spouses; his five even more incredible grandchildren; his sister and her two children; and about a thousand close friends scattered across the globe. A private zoom funeral has been held, and a graveside service will be held in Connecticut at a later date. Donations are unnecessary but, if made, should be directed to the UConn Foundation, foundation.uconn.edu. We're with you til the end of the line.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.