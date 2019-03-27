DeNeutte, Eleanor Ann

Eleanor Ann DeNeutte, 57, of West Haven, CT, transitioned March 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends following a 10-year heroic battle with stage 4 breast cancer. She was born on January 5, 1962 to Eleanor Gambardella DeNeutte and the late Raymond William DeNeutte. She was the middle of 4 siblings. Eleanor spent the better part of her life working in food service. She owned a deli in West Haven in the 1990s and held a variety of positions thereafter including fast food, fast casual and fine dining establishments. Once diagnosed in 2008, she spent much of her time at Smilow Cancer Hospital where she became a local celebrity, loved by all she touched. However, Eleanor's greatest accomplishments are her children, who she raised with an unparalleled source of love, kindness and humor. She is proudly survived by her daughter and son, Michelle Hughes of Washington, D.C. and Eliezer Rosario of Middletown, CT; grandchildren Josh and Evan Rosario of Middletown; siblings, Elizabeth DeNeutte and Eugene DeNeutte both of Branford and Ann DeNeutte of Hamden and her mother Eleanor DeNeutte of New Haven.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. John XXIII Parish at St. Louis Church in West Haven, CT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in the form of a memorial gift or legacy stone at Connecticut Hospice are welcome. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 CHAPEL ST. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019