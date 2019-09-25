New Haven Register Obituaries
Eleanor B. Caldwell


1928 - 2019
Eleanor B. Caldwell Obituary
Caldwell, Eleanor B.
Eleanor B. Caldwell, 91, of Hamden, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born in New Haven to the late Charles and Etta Birt on August 20, 1928. She was a manager with SNET for many years and after her retirement, loved spending time with her family and many beloved friends. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, William "Winks" Caldwell; brother, Harry Birt; sisters, Naomi Brooks, Dorothy Woodley, and Thelma Fairley. Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory, sons, William Caldwell (Patty Bellantonio) and Bruce Caldwell (Lula Robinson), grandchildren, Terryl Daluz, Bryant Daluz, TyShawn Caldwell and TiQuon Caldwell, and great-grandchild, Jabari Daluz, and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 136 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to . Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Caldwell family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 26, 2019
