|
|
GRAVA, ELEANOR C.
Eleanor Conte Grava, 100, of Branford, formerly of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her daughters' home in Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to the late Dominick A. Grava. Eleanor was born in New Haven on July 24, 1919 and was the daughter of the late Dominic and Norma Tofani Conte. She raised her family in East Haven and later moved to Branford and lived with her daughter for the past 20 years. Eleanor had worked for the former Edward G. Malley Company of New Haven and later for Miles/Bayer Pharmaceuticals of West Haven until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting and baking. Eleanor was a member of the Willoughby Wallace Library quilting group, the St. Therese Ladies Guild, Stony Creek, volunteered her time at Our Lady of Pompeii annual church carnival in East Haven for many years, was a former Girl Scout Leader and an avid bowler at Circle Lanes in East Haven in her younger days. Mother of Donna Grava Costanzo (John) of Northford and Diane Grava Palmieri (Eugene) of Branford. Grandmother of John Paul Costanzo (Traci), Andrea Lopes (Manny), David Costanzo (Melissa), Lisa Casale (David), Christine DiLeone and Adrienne Quattone (Nicholas). Great grandmother of Cameron, Graysen, Solaina, Ryan, Matthew, Giavonna, Giuliana, Gabriella, Tyler, Maximilian and Ava. Sister of the late C. Edward Conte (Miriam). The family would like to thank the VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice, Guilford, for the loving care they provided.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437. www.northhavenfuneral.co
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020