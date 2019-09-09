New Haven Register Obituaries
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
111 Whalley Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
111 Whalley Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Eleanor D. Harris


1938 - 2019
Eleanor D. Harris Obituary
Harris, Eleanor D.
Eleanor D. Harris, 80, of Hamden, entered eternal rest on September 1, 2019. She was the widow of Fred Harris. Mrs. Harris was born in New Haven, CT on October 13, 1938, a daughter of the late Wilbert Williams and Alice Willoughby Williams. Prior to retiring, Eleanor was employed by the State of Connecticut Department of Mental Health as a Patient Advocate. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Luke's Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild, St. Agnes Guild and the Girls Friendly Society. She leaves to cherish loving memories, sisters, Alice Horner and Shirley Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Mrs. Harris' life and legacy will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven. Viewing and visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019
