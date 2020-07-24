1/1
Eleanor D. Tucker
Tucker, Eleanor D.
Eleanor D. Tucker, 92, formerly of Branford, CT, passed away on July 22, 2020, in Chatham, MA. Her husband, Lawrence, from Shorth Beach predeceased her in 1980. She leaves behind a daughter, Sarah (Dennis) Hannapel of Washington and four sons: Paul, Chris (Michelle) and Michael of Cape Cod and Dave (Deesha) of Maui. Grandchildren: Alana, Ava, Coral, Emma, Ania, and Grace. Eleanor was president of Hospital of St. Raphael's Credit Union and a vice president of Dutch Point Credit Union. In retirement, she became a Bridge Master, traveled the world and moved to Harwich, Cape Cod, to be closer to family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish on July 28 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations or Masses can be made to the Chapel at St. Raphael's Hospital, The Monastary of Our Lady of Grace or St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish of Branford. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
