Frosolone, Eleanor DeCrosta
Eleanor DeCrosta Frosolone, 87, of West Haven entered into rest on March 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Louis R. Frosolone. Eleanor leaves her children Lori (Sean) Fredette and Randy (Kris Figula) Frosolone, grandchildren Randy M. Frosolone, Noelle Frosolone, John (Caitlan) Lecardo, two great-grandchildren Angelina and Carmella Frosolone and her sister-in-law Eva DiCrosta. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond DiCrosta and sisters Anne Vaspasiano, Josephine Abbott, Marie Stoddard, Virginia Beauvais and Jean Bonacci. Eleanor worked in sales for many years at Sears, Orange and later at Christmas Tree Shoppes.
At Eleanor's request, there are no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019