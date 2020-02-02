|
DeNeutte, Eleanor
Entered into rest, Jan. 31, 2020. Eleanor Gambardella DeNeutte, 88; mother of Eugene (Sandy), Elizabeth, Ann and the late Eleanor A. DeNeutte; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; predeceased by her parents Alfonso and Louise Mangieri Gambardella and siblings Alphonse, Andrew and Michael Gambardella, Rose Fusco, Louise Maruca, Josephine Esposito Carmel Cavaiuolo, Mary Pastore and Anna Sierejko.
Funeral from MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St.Thursday at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church at 10 a.m. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020