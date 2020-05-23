Eleanor F. Adams
1923 - 2020
Adams, Eleanor F.
Eleanor F. Adams, of Branford, died Friday May 22, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Henry Adams. Eleanor was born September 17, 1923 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Angelo and Jennie Fuggi. She is survived by her son Mark Adams of Branford and her grandchildren, Kaylan (Jonathan) Rees and Justin Adams. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Angelo Fuggi, and her sisters, Vera Buffo, Janet Nahmias, Josephine McMahon, Catherine Parrett and Mary Wierzbiecki. She was a very selfless person, always caring for everyone and thinking of herself last. Her family would like to thank the staff at Branford Hills Health Care Center for the care and concern shown to Eleanor during her residence there.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service Thursday morning at 10:00 in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
