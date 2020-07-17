Falanga, Eleanor
Eleanor (Cartiglia) Falanga 70, of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully after a courageous battle of cancer at Hospice of Connecticut in Branford. Eleanor was born March 25, 1950, Eleanor was the youngest of three children. She worked in the banking industry for many years before retiring in 2016. Eleanor was predeceased by her first husband Anthony Piner of Bridgeport. She is survived by her devoted husband Joseph J. Falanga Jr. where they lived in West Haven and brother Joseph J. Cartiglia of Coeur D'Alene, ID and brother Vincent Cartiglia of Las Vegas, NV Stepson Jay Falanga and his wife Robin Falanga grandchildren, and step daughter Alicyn Falanga and grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews who all loved Eleanor's spirit. A private memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Eleanor Falanga can be made to the Closer to Free Fund at Smilow Cancer Hospital. Secure online gifts can be made at www.giveclosertofree.org
