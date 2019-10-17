Home

Dunbar United Church-U Cc
767 Benham St
Hamden, CT 06514
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Dunbar UCC
767 Benham St.
Hamden, CT
Eleanor Ferri


1935 - 2019
Eleanor Ferri Obituary
Ferri , Eleanor
In Hamden, Eleanor Ferri was escorted into Heaven on Oct. 11, 2019, after a long battle with COPD, emphysema, and cancer. She had hospice care at home and died with family by her side. She was born on May 22, 1935 to the late Elio and Mildred Pompi. She was predeceased by her husband David Ferri, sister Linda Pompi, and brother Thomas Pompi. Eleanor worked as a waitress most of her life, loved bingo, the casinos, and television, particularly Law and Order. She loved her church and her church family at Dunbar UCC and was active in the Apple festival pie making and anywhere else she was needed. Eleanor leaves behind her loving daughter, Lois (John) Kasarauskas, with whom she resided for the past 26 years, her son Edward (Rosanne) Ferri, four grandchildren, Jennifer Cannon, Michelle Leece, Zachary Ferri and Tori Ferri, and five great-grandchildren. A Christian service will be held Oct 26th at 10 a.m. at Dunbar UCC 767 Benham St., Hamden. Interment will be at the church's Columbarium following the service. All are welcome. Memorial contributions in Eleanor's name can be sent to: The Hamden Food Bank, 11 Pine St., Hamden, CT 06514. Condolences on line can be made at www.newenglandcremation.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019
