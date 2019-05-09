Franco, Eleanor

Eleanor Caciopoli Franco, 90, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 72 years to James Franco Jr. Eleanor was born in New Haven on August 24, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Louis and Julia Schioppo Caciopoli. She had worked as a seamstress at Robby Len for many years. Eleanor enjoyed sewing, reading and trips to the casino. Mother of James "Jay" (Shelia) Franco and Cindy (Phil) Montuori. Grandmother of Danielle and James Franco. Great-grandmother of Daniela Franco. Sister of Theresa Kovacs, Dolores Carocci, Louis Caciopoli and the late Dominic and Michael Caciopoli

The visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or the , 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108.