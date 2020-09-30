Capasso, Eleanor H. Sullivan
Eleanor H. Sullivan Capasso, 79, of Durham, formerly of Coventry Circle, North Haven for many years, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony "Babe" Capasso. Eleanor was born in New Haven on March 5, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Carroll and Harriet Cole Sullivan. She was a member of the Annex Y.M.A. and the New Haven Elks Lodge. Eleanor enjoyed playing 500 Rummy, but most of all she enjoyed her great-grandchildren who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Michael (Debra) Capasso, Annamarie (Derek) DeSorbo and the late Ralph Capasso. Grandmother of Anthony Capasso, David Lafond, Britnee (David) Wojna and Giana Capasso. Great-grandmother of Acadiah and Azaliah Lafond. Predeceased by her twin brother Edward Sullivan.
The visiting hours will be Sunday, October 4th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning, October 5th to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. (Masks and social distancing required for all services). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box, 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com