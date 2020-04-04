New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Eleanor J. Poulin


1934 - 2020
Eleanor J. Poulin Obituary
Poulin, Eleanor J.
Eleanor J. Konop Poulin, 85, of North Haven, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter T. Poulin, Sr. Eleanor was born in New Haven on June 11, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Krell Konop. A graduate of the Norwalk School of Nursing, Eleanor was a Registered Nurse having worked at St. Raphael's Hospital, the Office of Dr. Louis Capucci, the Office of Dr. Marvin Aarons then later working in the insurance industry using her RN background assisting physicians with high level medical review at Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Later she worked for Aetna until her retirement. Eleanor was always proud of her nursing career as an RN, she enjoyed raising her children in the North Haven community and attending all their sporting events throughout their childhood. Eleanor's favorite hobby was baking, especially her famous, among family and friends, Christmas cookies. Mother of Walter T. Poulin, Jr. and John J. Poulin.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020
