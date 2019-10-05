New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's UAME Church
150 Dwight St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's UAME Church
150 Dwight St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Eleanor Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Joyce Love Bradley


1937 - 2019
Eleanor Joyce Love Bradley Obituary
Bradley, Eleanor Joyce Love
Eleanor "Joyce" Love Bradley, 81, of Orange, Connecticut transitioned from earthly labor on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born on November 17, 1937 in Greenville, NC to the late Lucille King Love and Edmond T. Love, Sr. Joyce worked many years at Dallas Day Care Center before starting her own Joyce's Loving Day Care, LLC. She retired from the New Haven Public School System as a cafeteria supervisor at Helene Grant School. She leaves cherished memories with her children: Eleanor Marie Bradley, Thomas Earl Bradley, Jr., Annette Lucille Bradley Barnes, Edmond Darryl Bradley, and Jonathan "B" Bradley; grandchildren: Mai Bradley, Eleanor "Ellie" Love Bradley, Leesa Freeman, Clarence Freeman, Honora White, Eleanor Nichole Bradley (Tayo Aragbada), Donnell Junior Barnes, Ronald Waters, Jr., and Jonathan Bradley Elder; and 8 great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memories a loving brother, Edmond T. Love, Jr. and sisters: Rosa L. Harris, Bertha B. Love Williams (James) and Shirley Love Joyner (Edward) and a host of relatives and friends. Her parents, Lucille King Love and Edmond Love, Sr., her husband, Thomas Earl Bradley, brothers Arthur Kicks, Sr., and Edward T. Love, Sr., sister Helen Love, daughter Darlene Bradley and her grandson, Nathaniel Jaywaun Bradley predeceased her.
A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's UAME Church, 150 Dwight St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, Connecticut 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Bradley family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019
