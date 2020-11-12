Perfette, Eleanor M.

Eleanor Marguerite Perfette, 96, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died peacefully on November 9, 2020. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Mary (Petrillo) Perfetto and John Perfetto on August 13, 1924. Eleanor attended the area schools St. Rose, Fair Haven Jr. High and New Haven High (Hillhouse) graduating in 1941. She then entered the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1946 as a registered nurse. Eleanor worked in nursing positions at area hospitals until her matriculation at Columbia University's Teachers College earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in Nursing Administration and Education. Thereafter, she held nursing administrative positions in Connecticut hospitals. Eleanor's siblings include her predeceased sisters, Edith Andrew and Mary (Marion) Crocco and her brother, Andrew Perfetto, who resides in Orange. In her final years, she moved to Beloit, Wisconsin to be near her caring niece, Anita Andrew (deceased) and husband, John Rapp and their family. "Auntie Ellie" will be remembered as a caring and respected aunt to her many nieces and nephews.



