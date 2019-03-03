Modena, Eleanor

Eleanor Modena, age 90, of North Haven passed away at Connecticut Hospice after a brief illness on February 20, 2019. Eleanor was born in New Haven on August 17, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Marie Pekari. She grew up in Hamden and graduated from Hamden High School. She worked for the New Haven Police Dept. as a crossing guard for many years. She was later employed as a New Accounts officer for the New Haven Savings Bank. After retirement she worked at the Nutile Bus Company as a school bus driver for handicapped children. Eleanor was beloved by so many and no one could resist her charm and easy laugh. She had a beautiful singing voice that anyone loved hearing. If there was a Karaoke machine nearby, she'd be the first to sing on it. She loved music of all varieties. Friends and family of all ages enjoyed her company, including children, teenagers and beyond. She always welcomed her children's friends and cousins to her home. She made everyone feel special. She loved her grandchildren deeply and was proud of their accomplishments, and generous with her time and help if asked. She loved going to their dance recitals and ballgames. Eleanor also loved animals and there was almost always a pet dog or cat in her life. She enjoyed card games and could play a game of Setback for hours. She liked to travel to places such as Vermont, Florida, and Las Vegas. She was an eager fan of the New York Giants, the Boston Red Sox, and the UCONN Women's Basketball team.

Eleanor is survived by her loving husband Jack Modena of North Haven, her daughters, Paula Laird of North Haven and Cheryl Magoveny of Hamden, and her son Harry W. Magoveny, Jr. (Sarah) of East Haven, eight grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two nephews and her niece, and her dear friend Peter Ladutko of North Haven. She was predeceased by her husband Harry W. Magoveny, Sr., her sister Marylou Magoveny, and one grandchild, Keil Magoveny-Washington. Calling hours for friends and family will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. Private burial arrangements have been made for a later time. To send condolences to Eleanor's family, please visit:

Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2019