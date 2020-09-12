Montalto, Eleanor
Eleanor Montalto, age 98, formerly of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, in Kernersville, NC, where she resided since 2013. Eleanor was the loving wife of the late Salvatore Montalto, original owner of Sal's Barber Shop in West Haven. She is survived by her children, Salvatore Montalto and Susan (Richard) Breen, 5 cherished grandchildren, and 7 beloved great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Eleanor was predeceased by her daughter, Maria Ellen Philbrick, and siblings, Matilda Cavallaro, Alfred Rossi, Armand Rossi, Joseph Rossi, Vincent Rossi, and Jacqueline Maiorano.
When she resided in Orange, Eleanor was a longtime communicant of Holy Infant Church. She was employed as a beautician at area salons and previously employed at the Edw. Malley Co., New Haven. Active in both the West Haven and Orange Senior Centers, Eleanor was a former member of The Blossom Tappers.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday morning from 9 – 10:30 at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A graveside service will take place at 11 in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
