Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Murano


1925 - 2019
Eleanor Murano Obituary
Murano, Eleanor
Eleanor Franco Murano of Wallingford died peacefully at home on December 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Carl C. Murano. Eleanor was born in Hamden on November 3, 1925 to the late Thomas C. and Anna Alberino Franco. She worked for Candid Associates for 26 years prior to retiring. Eleanor is the mother of Charlene "Chucky" DeChello (Tom) and Carl "Chip" Murano (Roxann), sister of Evelyn Buonome, Richard Franco and the late Doris, Marilyn and John Franco. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Thursday morning December 26th from 8:30 – 10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Eleanor's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 23, 2019
