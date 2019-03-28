|
|
Nicholas, Eleanor
In New Haven, March 27, 2019, Eleanor Nicholas, 96, of North Haven. She is survived by 2 nephews John J. Nicholas, Jr. of Hamden and Thomas M. Nicholas of Niantic, grandnieces Tarina, Lauren, Sarah and grandnephew Mitchel Doyle. Predeceased by brothers John J. Nicholas, Sr., Thomas P. Nicholas and a sister Anna Marie Nicholas. Eleanor was born in New Haven June 22, 1922 daughter of the late John and Mary Malone Nicholas. Prior to her retirement she worked for the former Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. She was a long time parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini Church. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Friday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Cabrini Church, North Haven. Burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 94 Chapel Hill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019