O'Connell, Eleanor O'Sullivan
Eleanor O'Sullivan O'Connell, 92, of Hamden passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at the Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center where she had resided for several years. She was the wife of the late Maurice J. O'Connell. Born April 10, 1928 in New Haven, daughter of the late Jeremiah and Nora Fitzgerald O'Sullivan, she was a graduate of the former Commercial High School in New Haven and had been employed by the Knights of Columbus, as well as the former Sparaco's Market and the Whitney Donut and Sandwich Shop, both in Hamden.
Eleanor is survived by her loving daughters, Mary (Thomas) Grant of Beverly, MA, Kathryn (Andrew) Cooper of Beverly, MA, Elizabeth O'Connell of Newton, MA and Patricia (Timothy) Kennedy of Cheshire, CT; her seven grandchildren, Anne Grant (Timothy) Reynolds, Michael (Jessica) Grant, Susan Grant (Connell) Driscoll, Ellen Cooper (Jeffrey) Cincotta, Jane Cooper (fiancé, Michael Dzuricky), Erin Kennedy and Brendan Kennedy; and her five great-grandchildren, Ciarán and Whitney Grant, Logan and Haley Reynolds and Hale Driscoll. She was predeceased by her sister Mary V. Sullivan.
Her family would like to thank the entire staff at the Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for the kindness and support given to Eleanor and her family during her stay there. A private service will be held and a Mass of Christian Burial is to be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions only to the: Resident Recreation Fund, Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 1270 Sherman Ave., Hamden, CT 06514. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence go to www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020