Pellegrino, Eleanor
Eleanor DeLieto Pellegrino of East Haven died peacefully on December 22, 2019 at The Village at Mariner's Point. She was the wife of the late Louis Pellegrino. She was born in New Haven on January 24, 1924 to the late Frank and Rachel Pastore DeLieto and lived in New Haven her entire life. She grew up in Wooster Square and later moved to Morris Cove (East Shore) in the '50's where she lived until she moved to Mariner's Point. Eleanor was an active member of St. Bernadette Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and the Altar Committee. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed cooking for holidays and everyone in her family being together. Eleanor was the loving and devoted mother of Rita (Robert) Sheehan, Paula Sampson and Peter (Dorothy) Pellegrino. Loving sister to the late Rita Arciuolo. She adored her grandchildren Marc (Chris) Sheehan, Rachel (Josh) Comen, Alexis (Jeff) Rodgers, Paolo (Lily) Sampson, Peter James Pellegrino, Christina (Lee) Starker and Stephanie Pellegrino and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette School, 20 Burr St., New Haven, CT 06512. Share a memory and sign Eleanor's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 25, 2019