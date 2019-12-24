New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Pellegrino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Pellegrino


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Pellegrino Obituary
Pellegrino, Eleanor
Eleanor DeLieto Pellegrino of East Haven died peacefully on December 22, 2019 at The Village at Mariner's Point. She was the wife of the late Louis Pellegrino. She was born in New Haven on January 24, 1924 to the late Frank and Rachel Pastore DeLieto and lived in New Haven her entire life. She grew up in Wooster Square and later moved to Morris Cove (East Shore) in the '50's where she lived until she moved to Mariner's Point. Eleanor was an active member of St. Bernadette Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and the Altar Committee. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed cooking for holidays and everyone in her family being together. Eleanor was the loving and devoted mother of Rita (Robert) Sheehan, Paula Sampson and Peter (Dorothy) Pellegrino. Loving sister to the late Rita Arciuolo. She adored her grandchildren Marc (Chris) Sheehan, Rachel (Josh) Comen, Alexis (Jeff) Rodgers, Paolo (Lily) Sampson, Peter James Pellegrino, Christina (Lee) Starker and Stephanie Pellegrino and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette School, 20 Burr St., New Haven, CT 06512. Share a memory and sign Eleanor's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -