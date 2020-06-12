Eleanor (Ingenito) Popolizio
1919 - 2020
Popolizio, Eleanor (Ingenito)
Eleanor (Ingenito) Popolizio 100 of New Haven passed away June 10, 2020 at Whitney Manor. She was born November 23, 1919 in New Haven to Anthony and Josephine (Del Bucho) Ingenito. Eleanor is survived by her two loving children, John Popolizio (Carol) of Hamden and Barbara Marchetto of North Branford along with three grandchildren, Paul Popolizio, Melissa Dietz (Jason) and Jacqueline Marchetto and three great-grandchildren, Gabriella Dietz, Juliana Dietz and Dominic D'Aurio. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alfred Popolizio (1991) and a brother, Gabriel Ingenito.
Eleanor was a loving wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, reading, cooking and was a member of the Jolly Timers and Red Hat Society.
Family will receive friends at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at which time her funeral procession will leave the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home for 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 12, 2020.
