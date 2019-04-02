Squeglia, Eleanor

Eleanor Marie Squeglia, age 88, of West Haven, beloved wife to the late Peter Squeglia, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in West Haven on May 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie (Collichio) DeChello. Eleanor was the loving mother of Marie Squeglia. She is survived by her siblings, Dee DeChello, John (Mary) DeChello, Jane Martin, George (Kathleen) DeChello, Patricia (Pasquale) Aveni, Rose DeChello and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Peter, Eleanor was predeceased by her siblings, Victoria Innamorata, Mary Giannotti, Barbara Godlewski and Louis DeChello. Eleanor worked for Stop & Shop for over 40 years. She was the past president of Saint Paul's Ladies Guild. Eleanor's family would like to thank Katie, Valerie, Ida and Erika for all the love and care they gave her. A special thank you to the staff of the Atrinity Home Health and to Lucille and Rosemary Russo for all of their love and support.

The hours for visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . For online condolences, please visit our website at

