Eleanor Torello
1926 - 2020
TORELLO, ELEANOR
Eleanor Clement Torello of North Haven passed away peacefully on her 94th birthday on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Yale-New Hospital/St. Raphael campus. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael "Mickey" Torello. Eleanor was born in New Haven on September 1, 1926 and was the daughter of the late James and Edna Holmes Clement. She had worked as a waitress for banquet facilities in the area and enjoyed tag sales. Mother of Susan A. Kelley (Leslie Conn), Janet R. Milo (Ernest), Ellen M. Alberti and Paul M. Torello. Grandmother of Amy Anderson (Beau), Colin Kelley and Katie Alberti. Great-grandmother of Mallory and Owen Anderson. Sister of Janet Nessl, Edward Clement (Dorothy) and the late Janet Nessl and James Clement.
A Memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Beaverdale Memorial Park. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
