Eleanor Millington Webster Bradley, 98, of Rutland Town, VT, died June 14, 2019 with her family by her side. Ellie will be remembered as a gracious and gentle lady. Everyone felt welcomed and appreciated in her presence. Children loved her because she made each child feel special. Even on her last day, she thanked people for visiting her.

She was born June 7, 1921 in New Haven, CT, the daughter of Edward Frederick and Etta (Weed) Webster. She loved her early home in Mount Carmel, CT and summers spent in Rutland, her father's birthplace, visiting her Aunt Eleanor and Uncle Louis Brehmer who lived on Temple Street. Later, her family moved to New Haven where she graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1939 and from Larson College in 1941. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for a Yale University social worker, placing children from Oxford, England into local homes during WWII. During her married life in Connecticut, she ran a popular nursery school in her home for 25 years.

Ellie married Army Lieutenant Seymour (Bud) Mersick Bradley, Jr. on February 3, 1945 in New Haven. He was the love of her life and she was devoted to him. At the war's end, they purchased an old farmhouse near Northford, CT, where they raised their four children. She was the volunteer director of the Sunday School at the Northford Congregational Church for many years and also served as treasurer of the PTA of the Day Prospect Hill School in New Haven.

Ellie enjoyed country life. She planted flower and vegetable gardens, filled her home with bouquets and preserved her harvests. She loved animals and the family's pet dogs. She took her children on walks to identify wildflowers and bird songs. Her greatest joy was to be with children, and she treasured all her children and their families.

She honored her mother's legacy, sewing and knitting items for her family and community fairs. Ellie always remained an active church member where ever she lived, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, or baking apple pies.

One of her goals in life was to write a children's book. She took a correspondent's course in writing and eventually wrote a book called "Happenings on the Hill" that chronicled special moments of her children living in the country.

In 1980, Ellie and Bud retired to Dummerston, VT where they built a log cabin overlooking the Connecticut River. Later, they moved to MT Holly, VT to be closer to family until his death in 1998. Then, she settled in Rutland to be near the Mendon Mountain of her youth, living in Heritage Hills for 13 years. There she took pride in her garden especially growing her favorite flower, lady slippers, and caring for family and friends. She then moved to the Gables and recently into the Meadows. She was a member of the Grace Congregational church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Seymour M. Bradley, Jr.; a sister, Ruby Burgess Kary; and a half-brother, Harvey Webster. She was the last one of her generation.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jane and Larry Herlacher of Lincoln, MA, Seymour Bradley III and Susan of Cape Charles, VA, Sara and Michael Moran of Williston, VT, Ann and Jonathan Czar of Tinmouth, VT, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Gables and the Meadows for their exceptional care, and to the staff from Bayada Hospice who assisted our mother and family during her final days.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 1:30 PM in the Common Room of the Gables in Rutland, VT. It will be preceded by a private inurnment ceremony for the immediate family at the Evergreen Cemetery, Rutland.

Memorial contributions may be made to UNICEF, 125 Madison Lane, New York, NY 10038 or Rutland County Habitat for Humanity, 6 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701.

